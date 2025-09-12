Home

Uttar Pradeshs Poorest City revealed: Not Noida, Ghaziabad, or Agra; its name is…, per capita income is…

Do you know which is the poorest city in Uttar Pradesh. We have curated a list of top five poorest cities in the state as per per capita income. Lest check it out.

Poorest District of Uttar Pradesh: Once defamed for crime and unemployment, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of the leading states. Its cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow are performing better compared to other major cities in the country. Talking about UP, the state is a leading state in terms of development and religious significance. It is also known for several religious sites like – the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, and several temples in Varanasi city. The state is also famous for its political movements. It is said that the path to Delhi goes through UP, as it has the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. But have you ever thought which city of UP is the poorest? We have curated a list of the poorest cities in Uttar Pradesh, let’s check.

Which Are The 5 Poorest Cities Of UP?

We are writing this article on the basis of per capita income . Only the 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh which have the lowest per capita income have been included in this list.

Pratapgarh

Siddharthnagar

Jaunpur

Baliya

Bahraich

Which Is The Poorest City In UP?

The poorest district of the fourth largest state in India is – Pratapgarh. The per capita income of Pratapgarh is only Rs 44,544. it is to be note that, the district has the lowest per capita income among the 75 districts of the state.

Apart from this, Siddharthnagar, Jaunpur, Ballia and Bahraich are far behind in terms of per capita income.

What Is The Per Capita Income Of Siddharthnagar, Jaunpur, Ballia and Bahraich?

The per capita income of Siddharthnagar, which is also a district of Uttar Pradesh, is Rs 46,322, as per 2023-23 data.

Jaunpur is at the third position in terms of per capita income. The per capita income here is Rs 46,826.

Ballia, a district of Uttar Pradesh and famous as rebel Ballia, has the per capita income of Rs 47,067.

Bahraich ranks fifth from the bottom among 75 districts of UP in terms of per capita income. Its per capita income is Rs 48,264.











