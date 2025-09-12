Home

PM Modi to visit Manipur tomorrow, first since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023

The Prime Minister will also unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the troubled state of Manipur on Saturday, September 13, where he will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal. This information was shared by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday, 12 September 2025, in the first official confirmation of the PM’s trip to the restive state.

PM Modi’s first visit since May 2023

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills. The Prime Minister will also unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

PM will lay foundation stones of multiple development projects, address rallies

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a release, “In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.”

Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal.

“The PM’s September 13 visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state,” he said.

Modi will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and address two rallies during his visit to the state, he added.

Opposition’s criticism

This visit of Prime Minister Modi is taking place at a time when he is being constantly criticised by the opposition for not visiting Manipur, where violence broke out in May 2023 between the Kuki and Meitei communities. More than 260 people lost their lives in this violence, and thousands were displaced.

PM Modi will also visit Mizoram, where he will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project. From the Peace Ground of Churachandpur in Manipur, he will lay the foundation of development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore. He will inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Meitei-dominated Imphal.











