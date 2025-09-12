



Business Wire India

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced that several of its LTE modules are now available with Direct-to-Cell (D2C) functionality, enabling devices to seamlessly connect to satellite networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250911087809/en/

Quectel expands LTE portfolio with Direct-to-Cell (D2C) capabilities enabling 100 percent global reach for IoT developers

By integrating D2C technology at the module level, Quectel enables devices to extend beyond the limits of ground-based cellular networks by seamlessly leveraging satellite networks. This ensures customers can stay connected virtually anywhere in the world, eliminating the connectivity gaps often encountered in rural or remote areas. Ultimately, this will help to simplify IoT deployments, reducing time-to-market and lowering costs by eliminating the need for specialized satellite hardware. Device manufacturers and developers can now build scalable IoT solutions with global reach, ensuring reliable connectivity virtually anywhere.

“Direct-to-Cell represents a major step forward in connecting the unconnected,” said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “By integrating D2C technology into our LTE modules, we are enabling customers to deploy IoT solutions that remain online everywhere, from cities to the most remote environments, without additional hardware complexity.”

Quectel’s enhanced D2C portfolio includes a wide range of LTE modules to address diverse global markets and operator requirements:

With leading mobile network operators already preparing to support this technology at scale and aligned to enable D2C services, Quectel’s modules are designed to integrate seamlessly into evolving satellite ecosystems. The development of the Quectel product range that devices using Quectel’s LTE modules with D2C technology will be ready to connect as operators activate their D2C networks worldwide.

These D2C-enabled LTE modules are designed to support a wide range of applications across industries, including residential and commercial fixed subscribers who require reliable broadband connectivity, maritime communication subscribers needing stable connections for vessels and offshore platforms, RV mobile subscribers seeking always-on internet access for recreational vehicles and mobile lifestyles, and aviation communication subscribers who depend on in-flight connectivity and aviation IoT applications.

With Direct-to-Cell support, Quectel is helping unlock the next generation of IoT connectivity by bridging terrestrial and satellite networks. By enabling devices to communicate directly with satellites using existing cellular protocols, Quectel’s D2C modules deliver global coverage, greater resiliency, and simplified device management for mission-critical and consumer applications alike.

Quectel also offers a range of high-performance antennas engineered to support Direct-to-Cell connectivity alongside its LTE modules. By combining Quectel’s D2C-enabled modules with its antennas, customers gain optimized compatibility and performance, ensuring reliable satellite and terrestrial communication in even the most challenging environments. Purchasing both modules and antennas directly from Quectel removes the need for compatibility testing with third-party solutions, delivering a streamlined, cost-effective, and future-ready path to Direct-to-Cell connectivity.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a global team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250911087809/en/





Source link