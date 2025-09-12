Home

WATCH: Rohit Sharma back in nets ahead of ODI series vs Australia, heared saying…., video goes viral

New Delhi: Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has once again started preparations to enter the field. After a long time, his bat echoed in the nets, showing a new energy among his fans. The old glow appeared again on the field. On Wednesday, Rohit shared some pictures and videos from his training session in Mumbai on social media. In the video, he is seen saying:

“I’m here again, feels good.”

His comeback comes in the wake of the upcoming tour of Australia, which is considered to be extremely important for the ODI series starting on October 19.

Farewell to Tests and T20s, continued blast in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has already retired from Test and T20 International cricket. He is now fully focused on ODI cricket. The 38-year-old has expressed his desire to play until the 2027 World Cup, but some reports say this tour of Australia could be his last.

Golden innings of Test career

Rohit said goodbye to Test cricket in May 2025. He played 67 Tests between 2013 and 2025, scoring 4,301 runs. His finest Test form came as an opener between 2019 and 2024, when he smashed 2,716 runs in 40 Tests.

‘Hitman’ of ODI cricket

Rohit’s ODI record makes him a legend of ODI cricket. 11,168 runs, 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries in 273 matches – these stats show his durability and talent. Rohit has also batted well in Australia – 1,328 runs, 5 centuries and 4 fifties in 30 matches, with 171* being his highest score.

Virat Kohli’s farewell also discussed

There are similar speculations regarding Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli that this Australian tour could be the last of his career. Kohli has also retired from T20s and Tests, and now his future in ODIs also seems uncertain.

Story Highlights

Rohit Sharma makes his comeback to nets in Mumbai, video goes viral. Rohit and Virat could make their possible last appearance in the Australia ODI series starting on October 19. Rohit’s record in ODI cricket is historic: 11,000+ runs and 32 centuries. Test career said goodbye in 2025, now focus only on ODI cricket.











