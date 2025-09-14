Home

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: Star India player has highest T20 score in Asia Cup history, scored century of just…, his name is…

New Delhi: When India took on Afghanistan in the 11th match of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, no one could have guessed that the match would go down in history. Opening in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli scored the first T20 International century of his career with an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls. This innings not only gave India a huge 101-run victory but also gave a new direction to Kohli’s career.

First century for Virat Kohli after 1021 days, drought broken

Virat Kohli’s century was extremely special in terms of his career, as it came after almost three years (1021 days). His last century before this came on November 23, 2019, in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh. After that innings, Kohli was constantly questioned over form, but this match against Afghanistan made him “King Kohli” once again.

122 runs by Virat Kohli: India’s highest individual innings in T20I

In this match, Kohli scored an unbeaten 122*, which was the highest individual score in a T20I for an Indian team at the time. He surpassed Rohit Sharma’s record of 118 runs. He hit 12 boundaries and 6 sky-high sixes in this innings.

First T20I century, highest 50+ scores

It was Kohli’s first T20 International century. His best score earlier was an unbeaten 94. He also held the record of scoring the most (33 times) 50+ scores in T20Is, beating Rohit Sharma.

Equalled Ponting with 71st international century

With this century, Virat Kohli equalled Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international centuries. With this achievement, he was behind only Sachin Tendulkar among players with the most international centuries.

3500+ runs and 100+ sixes, records on records

After this innings against Afghanistan, Kohli had completed over 3500 T20I runs, and he became the second Indian to achieve this milestone after Rohit Sharma. He also crossed the 100-sixes mark in T20I cricket, making him the second Indian batsman to do so after Rohit Sharma (171 sixes).

Story Highlights:

Virat Kohli scores his first T20I century against Afghanistan in 2022 — 122* The century came after a drought of 1021 days and gave India a big win by 101 runs He equalled Ricky Ponting’s 71 international centuries Kohli became the second Indian to score 3500+ runs and 100+ sixes in T20Is

Last T20I century and farewell

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from the T20 format after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. His decision came as a shock to everyone, as he was in fantastic form. This century against Afghanistan in 2022 became one of the most memorable innings of his T20I career.











