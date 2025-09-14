Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapurr Smith, has broken her silence. She has expressed her support for her former sister-in-law Karisma and her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Mandhira also acknowledged her strained relationship with Priya Sachdev Kapur. Notably, Priya is Sunjay’s third wife. Before marrying Karisma, Sanjay was married to Nandita Mahtani.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died on June 12. As per reports, he passed away while playing polo as he had a heart attack after swallowing a bee. Just a few days after his death, a legal battle over the inheritance of his Rs 30,000 crore property erupted, which has now reached the Delhi High Court. This has also brought the family’s internal feud into the spotlight.

Sunjay Kapu’s sister, Mandhira made a revelation about Priya Sachdev in an interview with NDTV. She said, “Priya kept her distance from me; Lolo is my best friend.” In fact, her bond with Karisma has only grown stronger over the past few years.

Mandhira also spoke about Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan. She said, “I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I talk to them and they tell me what they’re doing in life and how things are going, I feel incredibly proud.”

Mandhira’s relationship with Priya’s son Azarias was a different story. She said, “Unfortunately, I was kept away from Azarias.”

Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira speaks about the legal battle over inheritance of Rs 30,000 crore

Mandhira expressed a sense of relief about the legal battle over the inheritance, saying it would bring some clarity to the family. She added that she has full faith in the Indian judicial system and hopes the case will lead to greater transparency. Mandhira also supported Samaira and Kiaan in challenging the will and questioned why they should be deprived of their father’s inheritance.