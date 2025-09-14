Home

This actress conquered South industry in 90s, stepped into Bollywood only once, reveals shocking truth about her bold scene: ‘I was forced’; She is…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, it’s usually the gleaming and dazzling lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, what happens behind the scenes when the curtain falls is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such similar story is of an actress who ruled the golden era of South Indian cinema. As soon as she ventured into the acting world, she captivated everyone with her expressive eyes and versatile performance. From playing the role of an innocent village girl to a confident urban woman, she proved herself as a versatile actress. She even worked with legends like Shivaji Ganesan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Balakrishna, and Vikram. She was one of the top actresses of her time.

The actress that we are talking about is none other than Mohini. However, besides the mammoth of Mohini’s success, there is a dark truth that’s far from what’s shown to the outside world.

Mohini’s shocking revelation about her bold scene in Kanmani

Known for her most memorable film, Kanmani, opposite Prashanth, and directed by R.K. Selvamani, Mohini revealed the dark truth behind a particular song sequence from that film, which left her deeply disturbed. Addressing the bold romantic pool sequence of Udal Thazhuva, she revealed that she never agreed to do that shoot. “Director R.K. Selvamani had planned the swimsuit sequence. I was extremely uncomfortable, and I even cried and refused to do it. The shoot was halted for half a day,” she said.

She further added, “I tried to explain that I couldn’t swim, and how could I learn, half-clad, in front of a male trainer? At that time, female trainers were almost nonexistent. I simply couldn’t imagine doing it. I felt I was forced into filming that scene for Udal Thazhuva.”

Mohini’s Only Appearance in Bollywood.

Reflecting on the experience, Mohini admitted, “Kanmani was the only film in which I appeared bold and not by choice. Sometimes, things happen against one’s will. That scene was one such instance.” But despite her initial refusal, she finally gave in. “I worked for half a day and gave them what they asked for. Later, when they wanted to shoot a similar scene in Ooty, I flatly refused. They said the shoot would not continue without it, and I replied, ‘That’s your problem, not mine. You forced me the first time.’

Speaking of her work in Bollywood, Mohini only appeared in one Hindi film as a dancer with Akshay Kumar, which was both her debut and farewell to Hindi films. However, Mohini continued to shine in South Cinema and delivered many hit films like E Aditya 369, Hitler, Veshham, Gadibidi Aliya, Pudiya Mannargal, and Laali. Her last on-screen role was in the 2011 film Collector.

Story Highlight:

Mohini ruled the golden era of South Cinema. Mohini reveals a shocking truth about her bold scene in Kanmani, saying, ‘I was forced.’ Mohini has only made one appearance in the Bollywood film Dancer with Akshay Kumar.











