This actress became a household name with her TV show, was part of a superhit film, yet couldn’t shine in Bollywood, her name is…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, many actors come and go. While some become overnight stars, others fade away quickly. One such similar story is of a fan favourite TV star from the 2000s who captivated everyone with her charm and dazzling smile, and soon became a household name. She not only created a stir on television, but she also worked in Bollywood, and in her pictures, her looks showcase her transformation.

The actress that we are talking about is none other than Prachi Desai.

Prachi Desai’s Early Life and More.

Born on 12th September in Surat, Gujarat, Prachi Desai ventured into the television industry at just the age of 17. She auditioned for Ekta Kapoor’s famous daily soap Kasamh Se in 2005 and featured as the lead opposite Ram Kapoor. This turned out to be a big break for her, earning her immense appreciation and making her a household name. She also received wide appreciation for this portrayal and even bagged the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress.

Prachi Desai’s Breakthrough and Film Debut

Kasamh Se ran for a good four years, from 2005 to 2009. But besides this show, Prachi was also trying her hand at different shows. She participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a contestant. Later that year, she got her first big break in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s cult film Rock On!! (2008). The movie gave her instant recognition in films, and her journey on the silver screen began.

Prachi Desai’s Work in Bollywood.

After that, Prachi appeared in the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai opposite Emraan Hashmi. The film turned out to be a blockbuster, and its song “Pee Loon,” featuring the duo, became an all-time favourite. After that, Prachi appeared in many Bollywood films like Bol Bachchan, Azhar, Policegiri, I, Me Aur Main, Life Partner, and Teri Meri Kahani. Her work cemented her image further as a versatile actress and impeccable performer.

Prachi Desai’s Work on OTT.

Later, when OTT platforms came to the forefront, Prachi ventured into the digital space as well. She appeared in projects like Silence, Silence 2, and Forensic.

Prachi Desai’s Social Media Following

Besides her strong acting portfolio, Prachi also enjoys a massive following on social media. Prachi has 4.6 million followers on Instagram, and she is regularly seen sharing pictures and videos, giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life. From her recent pictures, one can tell that her style and looks have evolved drastically over time.

Prachi’s journey speaks of reinvention and evolution. From a teenage TV actress to a Bollywood star and now a familiar face on OTT, she has come a long way.

Speaking of her personal life, as per reports, Prachi Desai was allegedly also involved in an affair with director Rohit Shetty

