September 14, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

CUserssimran.keswaniDownloadsWhatsApp-Image-2025-05-01-at-2.35.02-PM-1.jpeg-2025-09-14T103447.824.png

Aamir Khan’s indirect dig at Akshay Kumar? Calls Bollywood stars ‘shameful’, slams gym & kitchen demands on set

reporter September 14, 2025
CUserssimran.keswaniDownloadsWhatsApp-Image-2025-05-01-at-2.35.02-PM-1.jpeg-2025-09-14T095014.111.png

This actress of Shah Rukh Khan lives in a house worth Rs 100 crores, converted to Hinduism, is married to.., her name is…

reporter September 14, 2025
talk-2025-04-21T071617.327.png

When Sridevi stayed in same hotel for two years, had fish curry and rice daily, her spotboy used to…, the hotel was…

reporter September 14, 2025

You may have missed

CUserssimran.keswaniDownloadsWhatsApp-Image-2025-05-01-at-2.35.02-PM-1.jpeg-2025-09-14T103447.824.png

Aamir Khan’s indirect dig at Akshay Kumar? Calls Bollywood stars ‘shameful’, slams gym & kitchen demands on set

reporter September 14, 2025
CUserssimran.keswaniDownloadsWhatsApp-Image-2025-05-01-at-2.35.02-PM-1.jpeg-2025-09-14T095014.111.png

This actress of Shah Rukh Khan lives in a house worth Rs 100 crores, converted to Hinduism, is married to.., her name is…

reporter September 14, 2025
talk-2025-04-21T071617.327.png

When Sridevi stayed in same hotel for two years, had fish curry and rice daily, her spotboy used to…, the hotel was…

reporter September 14, 2025
Plane-new.jpg

No more plane crash? Engineers introduce a new concept that will avoid plane accident, THIS ‘shield’ can save lives in less than…

reporter September 14, 2025