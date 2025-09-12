Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Waiting for 21 years to win, THIS teams journey lasted only 2 matches, it is…

Hong Kong cricket team made their debut in Asia Cup back in 2004 edition but have failed to win a single match in the tournament in the last 21 years.

Hong Kong have not won a single match in Asia Cup in last 21 years. (Source: X)

Asia Cup 2025 has only seen a handful of games so far and already one team has packed their bags. That team is Hong Kong cricket team, which is playing in Asia Cup tournament for only the fourth time in their history after making their debut in 2004 edition.

Hong Kong cricket team have been waiting to win their first match in the Asia Cup history for the last 21 years and that wait is set to continue as they became the first team to be knocked out of the race to reach the Super 4.

Hong Kong posted only 94 in the first game vs Afghanistan

Led by Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong had a shocking outing in the first game against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan. HK appeared to be fighting with the ball in the first innings when they restricted the Afghans to 95 for 4 in 13 overs.

However, their joy was short-lived as Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a 20-ball 50 with 5 sixes and 2 fours to power the side to 188 for 6. Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal remained unbeaten on 73 off 52 balls with three sixes and 6 fours.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hong Kong were never in the hunt when they lost three wickets in the first three overs to Afghanistan. Veteran batter Babar Hayat top-scored with 39 off 43 balls with 3 sixes but the side only managed half of Afghanistan’s total and were restricted to 94/9 in 20 overs.

Hong Kong lose by 3 wickets to Bangladesh

The Hong Kong batters put up a much better fight in their second outing in Group B against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. They posted 143 for 7 in 20 overs with Nizakhat Khan top-scoring with 42 off 40 balls and opener Zeeshan Ali chipping in with 30.

However, Bangladesh had no trouble chasing down the 144-run target for the loss of only 3 wickets with skipper Litton Das top-scoring with 59 off 39 balls with 1 six and 6 fours while Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 35 off 36 balls as Bangladesh won with 14 balls to spare.

Hong Kong hope to end 21-year itch vs Sri Lanka

Hong Kong’s final match in the tournament will be against Asia Cup 2021 champions Sri Lanka in Dubai on Monday. They will be hoping to stun the Lankan side and end a wait of 21 years to post their maiden win in the Asia Cup tournament.











