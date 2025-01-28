[ad_1]

Weight loss story: Woman loses 61 kgs, shares 5 rules that helped her reduce fat

A mother of three, this woman shares snippets from her incredible weight loss journey where diet and lifestyle habits helped her achieve her goal.

Losing body fat is a common goal for many individuals seeking to improve their health and well-being. Understanding the science behind fat loss can help create effective strategies for achieving this goal. At its core, fat loss occurs when there is a negative energy balance, meaning the body expends more energy than it consumes. This process involves several physiological mechanisms, including metabolism, hormonal regulation, and the role of diet and exercise. Ketia Osibogun, an online weight loss coach as per he Instagram bio, shares her routine for weight loss.

She documents her journey and experiences that shaped her healthy lifestyle. Sleeping to drinking water, she shares what helped her reduce nearly 61 kgs in a sustainable manner.

Weight Loss Lifestyle Habits

Losing body fat is a multifaceted process that involves understanding energy balance, metabolism, hormonal regulation, and the importance of diet and exercise.

Have a plan: Set small goals that are achievable so you don’t overwhelm yourself. Calorie deficit: It is a must in weight loss. This is the best way to be non-restrictive. Make sure protein is in every meal. Movement: Either find a workout you love or go for a walk. Make a step goal for yourself. 2-3L water daily: I drink 4L throughout the day. Water helps with hunger, muscle aches and can help with boosting metabolism! Sleep: 7-8 hours if possible. A lack of sleep is linked to poorer food choices, increased hunger and calorie intake, decreased physical activity, and ultimately, weight gain.

Osibogun shared pretty simple yet cardinal habits that one must inculcate in their weight loss routine. However, different routine work optimally for different people. One need to have enough body awareness and accordingly consult a professional for a tailor-made weight loss regime.











