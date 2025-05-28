CEPT University’s Two-Day Showcase in Kolkata Sparks Aspirations among Future City Builders

With India advancing rapidly on the path of urban transformation, CEPT University—India’s premier institution dedicated to the study and research of human habitats—successfully recently participated in a two-day education fair held onMay 24 and 25 at Raajkutir, IHCL SeleQtions, Kolkata. The engagement witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring students, parents, and professionals eager to explore careers in the built environment.

Held from 10 AM to 7 PM across both days, the event brought together experts, faculty members, and career advisors from CEPT University, who interacted with parents and aspirants. The sessions offered insights into a wide array of career opportunities across architecture, planning, urban design, civil engineering, construction technology, sustainable development, and more—fields that are becoming critical as Indian cities continue to grow and evolve.

Attendees were particularly drawn to CEPT’s unique interdisciplinary pedagogy and its pioneering programs that equip students to tackle complex urban challenges in the built environment. The university’s specialised undergraduate and postgraduate offerings—ranging from Urban Planning, Urban Housing, and Transport Systems to Geomatics, Civil Engineering, Building Energy Performance, and Architectural Conservation—were showcased through interactive presentations, one-on-one counselling sessions, and multimedia exhibits.

The event also provided a platform for parents to understand the long-term value of careers in design and planning, as well as the global relevance of CEPT’s academic standards and industry-integrated curriculum. Through immersive storytelling, testimonials, and faculty-led briefings, the university highlighted its more than 60-year legacy of producing leaders in the built environment.

With India projected to become nearly 50% urban in the coming decades and cities already contributing over 60% to the national GDP while occupying just 3% of its landmass, the need for visionary architects, urban designers, urban planners and urban designers has never been more urgent.

CEPT’s outreach in Kolkata is part of a broader initiative to inspire and inform young minds across the country about the pivotal roles they can play in shaping sustainable, inclusive, and resilient