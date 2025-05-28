Malabar Group Allocates INR 150 crore to scale up its CSR Initiatives in 2025-26

Malabar Group, India’s leading business conglomerate and the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has allocated INR 150 crore in 2025-26 for scaling up its CSR initiatives focused on healthcare, education, hunger & poverty alleviation, women empowerment, environment protection and housing for less privileged.

Under its flagship CSR initiative ‘The Hunger Free World’, the Group has committed to distribute 70,000 meals daily in India and Zambia to the under-privileged, totalling 2.50 crore meals in 2025-26. This represents a significant leap from its cumulative achievement of 2.5 crore meals served over the past 3years and signals a deepened commitment to the cause of food security for underserved communities. The initiative is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger.

At an event held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi on May 28, 2025 which also marks the World Hunger Day, Dr. Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog & G-20 Sherpa launched the next phase of the Group’s CSR programmes. Other dignitaries included Mr. M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group; Mr. KP Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group; and Mr. O Asher, Managing Director of India Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Commenting on the initiative, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group said, “At Malabar Group, CSR is an integral part of our culture and we believe in giving back to society. We dedicate May 28 as our annual CSR day; we reaffirm our pledge to stand with the underserved through sustained and impactful action. Our CSR initiatives are a reflection of that enduring commitment. While we are doing our utmost, a greater impact can be achieved if more organisations join this mission. With 295 million people globally facing acute hunger (as per UN data), immediate action is non-negotiable. This urgency drives our meal distribution efforts under the Hunger Free World initiative. Having said that, along with food distribution, the need of the hour is concerted efforts to boost production, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth to bring in sustainable change.”

In EAST REGION, Malabar Group launched the initiative on 28th May, 2025 with a goal to serve 2704 meals a day. Management team flagged off the mission at their Kankurgachi showroom. The Hunger Free World project currently distributes 70,000 meal packets daily across India and Zambia. The project operates state-of-the-art kitchens equipped with modern facilities and staffed by trained culinary experts and hygiene-conscious personnel.

Under its educational and social welfare initiative, Malabar Group has established 716 micro-learning centres across India, providing primary education and nutrition to street children. Over 32,000 children have enrolled, with 9,000 already integrated into formal schools. This project is being run in collaboration with Thanal. In addition, scholarships have been awarded to 1,14,000 girls to support their education.

The Group has also launched an initiative called Grandma Homes under which shelters have been built to offer free accommodation and care for destitute women. Currently operational in Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad. Plans are underway to expand the initiative to Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

On the healthcare and disaster relief front, the Group has plans to set up non-profit medical stores in all 140 locations in Kerala, offering medicines at subsidised rates. Such stores are already operational in 27 locations in the state.

Malabar Group has also launched the Uyirppu Project which supports higher education for children affected by last year’s landslide in Wayanad, providing financial aid to 134 students. Since its inception, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has been allocating 5% of its profits to social welfare.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company is currently the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 390 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.