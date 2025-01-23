[ad_1]

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma credits Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning performance

Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant knock of 79 off 34 balls, leading India to a seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20 International on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: While opinions on his coaching approach in traditional formats remain divided, India’s emerging T20 talents, including opener Abhishek Sharma, have shown strong support for the under-fire Gautam Gambhir after the hosts cruised to a seven-wicket victory over England in the opening match on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played a blistering knock of 79 off just 34 balls, guiding India to successfully chase down a modest target of 133 in just 12.5 overs at Eden Gardens.

“I wanted to express myself but special mention to captain (Suryakumar Yadav) and coach (Gambhir), the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous,” Abhishek said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Although there were discussions about Gambhir’s differences with senior players during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Abhishek strongly praised the camaraderie and environment in the dressing room.

“Never seen an environment like this, express yourself, hit your shots, even from the first ball,” Abhishek added.

Asked about his plan, he revealed that it was a simple one –playing like he does in the IPL.

“My plan was simple, play like I played in IPL,” the left-handed batter, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad said.

He stayed deep inside the crease while using the pace of deliveries bowled by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

“I practiced my trigger movements before the match, I knew they (England bowlers) would bowl short and check my patience. I executed my plans very well.”

Talking about the Eden pitch, he said, “It was sticking a bit, double-paced, but the way our bowlers bowled was good, thought we’d chase 160-170.”

Abhishek and Sanju Samson have struck a good understanding.

“Sanju and I talk as partners. When he bats, I enjoy at the other end.”

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the energy after India won the toss set the tome of the match.

“There’s a lot of freedom given, we want to play a bit different. Bowlers had plans, executed, and the way we batted was icing on the cake. We did the same in South Africa.

“Hardik had responsibility to bowl new ball so cushion to play the extra spinner. Varun’s preparations are on point, and Arshdeep is taking the extra responsibility.”











