‘Pakistan kya darr gaya?’: Basit Ali BLASTS PCB over delaying squad announcement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy squad not announced yet by Pakistan Cricket Board and former cricketer Basit Ali feels that this might create a problem. Saim Ayub status (questionable batter) and inexperienced middle-order are some of the key issues faced by them Ali points out that players like Shadab Khan need experience and not T20 specialists.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet revealed its squad for the Champions Trophy, despite having missed the deadline established by the International Cricket Council. This unexpected delay has raised concerns among many, including former cricketer Basit Ali, who has consistently expressed doubts about the board’s readiness for the tournament.

“Pakistan kya darr gaya jo abhi tak team announce nahi ki? Nahi dara nahi hai. Samajh nahi aa rahi hai — karein to kya karein? (Is Pakistan scared to announce their squad? No, it isn’t, just unsure what to do and what not),” said Basit in a video on his YouTube channel.

A significant factor contributing to the prolonged delay in Pakistan’s squad announcement has been the uncertainty regarding the availability of batter Saim Ayub.

“The biggest issue is Saim Ayub, whether he can return fit or not. It’s still not clear,” he said.

Basit pointed out significant issues within Pakistan’s middle-order, noting that many players are expected to enter the tournament without any previous experience in an ICC event.

“I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan’s problem is their middle-order because they have to face 140kmph fast bowlers, barring against India who have spin all-rounders,” said Basit. “Right now, Pakistan’s No. 5, 6 and 7 appear dodgy. That’s why I am in favour of Saud Shakeel. People are talking about Khushdil Shah. But do you want a T20 player in the Champions Trophy squad?”

“Tayyab Tahir, Saud, and Kamran Ghulam haven’t played ICC events. Similarly, the spinners Sufiyan (Muqeem) and Abrar (Ahmed) haven’t played,” said the former batter.

“That’s why at this time Shadab Khan is needed as a spin all-rounder. If Saim is fit, then Saim and Fakhar Zaman is the best opening combination. If Saim doesn’t make it, then Shan Masood. Who’s left after that? Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. So your batting will depend on these four and bowling will depend on pacers,” he concluded.











