Hasan Ali shines as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in 1st T20I

New Delhi: In a stunning clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh Salman Ali Agha-led side get a 37-run victory over Bangladesh in Lahore.

Hasan Ali picked up career-best figures of 5 for 30 on his T20I return in a year and Shadab Khan came up with an impressive all-round show as Pakistan coasted past Bangladesh in the series opener at Lahore.

Following captain Salman Agha, top-scorer for Pakistan with 56 off 34 balls, and Shadab, who made 48 off 25 balls, had taken Pakistan to 201, Hasan spearheaded their successful defence with a five-wicket haul. Following the removal of the Bangladeshi openers with the new ball, he came back to send back the threatening Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan and Shoriful Islam.

Litton Was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 48 and Jaker contributed 36 from 21 deliveries lower down the order, but it proved insufficient to prevent Pakistan from taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The sight of Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub going out to open for Pakistan would have been comforting for their fans. But both openers were in the dug-out within two overs. Ayub, returning for Pakistan after his ankle injury in South Africa last year, fell first ball. He shut the face of his bat a bit too early, providing a return catch to Mahedi Hasan. Shoriful Islam then dismissed Fakhar next over, shovelling an inswinger back into his pads. Shoriful became the fourth Bangladesh bowler to scalp 50 wickets in T20Is.

Mohammad Haris, though, grounded Shoriful with three successive boundaries as the left-arm pacer conceded 16 in the fourth over. Salman slapped three fours off Mahedi in the following over, as well, to assist Pakistan to reach fifty in the powerplay. Haris, however, fell in the seventh over for 31 from 18 deliveries.











