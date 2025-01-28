[ad_1]

Home

Sports

Neymar Jr. to make SENSATIONAL return to boyhood club, agrees to TERMINATE contract with Al Hilal

Al-Hilal released Brazilian footballer Neymar who recently decided to reject contract- effectively leaving the club after a frustrating stint in which he only started seven times since joining in August 2023. Though he’s suffering, the boy still dreams 2026 World Cup.

Neymar Jr. will join his boyhood club Santos FC.

New Delhi: Brazilian footballer Neymar has officially concluded his injury-plagued 18-month period with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. In a statement on social media, Al-Hilal thanked Neymar for his contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors. The 32-year-old forward, who has previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), made just seven appearances for Al-Hilal after joining the club in August 2023, despite an annual salary of $104 million.

🚨💣 Neymar Jr back to Santos, story confirmed and HERE WE GO! ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 Al Hilal have terminated Ney’s contract with immediate effect as the Brazilian will now travel for medical and sign in as new Santos player. Back to Santos, back to Vila Belmiro. Ney volta pra casa. 🔙🏡 pic.twitter.com/gmPu9uVdNa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2025

Neymar’s professional journey includes several significant transfers, beginning with his landmark transition from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, which was valued at approximately 220 million euros ($230 million), making it the most expensive transfer in football history. In August 2023, he transferred to Al-Hilal, where he joined other prominent players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the financially rewarding Saudi Pro League.

Neymar’s stint in Saudi Arabia was troubled by injuries. Shortly after joining, he sustained a serious knee injury while representing Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in October 2023, which kept him out of action for almost a year. He made a short comeback with Al-Hilal in October and November 2023, but a hamstring injury restricted his playing time, and he has not participated in any matches since then.

Jorge Jesus, the head coach of Al-Hilal, recently commented on Neymar’s diminished performance, saying, “He can no longer play at the level we are used to.” Nevertheless, Neymar is resolute in his goal to participate in the 2026 World Cup, recognizing that it may be his final opportunity to compete internationally. “I will do everything I can to play in it,” Neymar expressed in an interview with CNN.

Neymar has attracted attention from Major League Soccer (MLS) teams, but Brazilian sources indicate that he might be contemplating a move back to Santos, the team where he started his professional journey. If he returns to Brazil, it could signify the concluding phase of Neymar’s distinguished career, during which he has become Brazil’s top scorer with 79 goals in 127 matches.











