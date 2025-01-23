Pakistan reveals massive security plan, deploying over…

[ad_1]

The Punjab police in Pakistan have initiated robust security protocols ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin in February.

New Delhi: The Punjab police in Pakistan have initiated robust security protocols ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin in February. As reported by Geo News, a total of 12,664 officers have been assigned for the event. Of these, 7,618 officers will oversee security in Lahore, while 4,535 will be stationed in Rawalpindi. Additionally, 411 officers from the Special Branch will assist in enhancing operations.

“Aerial monitoring will be conducted with support from the Pakistan Army and Rangers to strengthen surveillance. Routes to the venues will be monitored via Safe City cameras, providing real-time surveillance to prevent any incidents,” the publication quoted.

After several postponements, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Thursday that India’s fixtures in next year’s Champions Trophy will take place at a neutral location, rather than in Pakistan, which was originally set to host the event. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Pakistan will not travel to India for any ICC tournament until 2028, with their matches being played at neutral venues instead.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, but the fixture list has not been released yet due to the ongoing disagreement. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had strongly opposed the hybrid model but ultimately accepted it after discussions on mutual terms.

This marks the first significant decision since Jay Shah, the former BCCI Secretary, assumed the role of ICC chairman. The hybrid model, applicable to all tournaments until 2028, aims to avoid conflicts and ensure smooth scheduling for major events in the coming years.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka),” the world body said in a release.

"It was also announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply," it said.












