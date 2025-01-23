Rishabh Pant to leave cricket? takes co-ownership in Mumbai based pickleball team

[ad_1]

Rishabh Pant to partner in Mumbai Pickle Power (World Pickleball League WPBL) from 24th Jan 2025 as co-owner. His association with Swiggy is to popularize pickleball in India. Gaurav and Arati Natekar launched the league that will see two ODI at Brabourne stadium with all matches live streamed via FanCode.



New Delhi: Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman representing Team India, will assume the position of co-owner for the Mumbai Pickle Power team in the inaugural season of the World Pickleball League (WPBL). His involvement in India’s first franchise-based pickleball league highlights a notable development for the sport, which is rapidly growing in popularity around the globe.

“The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level. I couldn’t have found a better partner than Swiggy, where we share the same vision to amplify the popularity and excitement around pickleball,” said Pant.

Pickleball is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, attracting participants from various age groups and backgrounds. Its appeal as a recreational activity and lifestyle option is expected to attract a significant number of enthusiasts in India in the coming years.

The World Pickleball League (WPBL), established by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, is set to begin its inaugural season from January 24 to February 2, 2025. The Mumbai Pickle Power team will start their campaign by facing Pune United in the league’s first match.

All games, culminating in the final on February 2, 2025, will be held at the prestigious Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) in Mumbai and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Rishabh Pant is gearing up to compete in the Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Saurashtra in Rajkot. Having not played in a Ranji Trophy match since he captained Delhi in the final against Vidarbha during the 2017-18 season, Pant is anticipated to be a crucial asset for the visiting team, especially due to his proficiency against spin on a pitch that is expected to turn early on.











