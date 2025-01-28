[ad_1]

Rohit Sharma COMPLAINS to BCCI about THIS star cricketer, Indian captain is concerned about…

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly complained about a former India cricketer to the BCCI, according to a recent media report.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t been enjoying the best of runs with the bat in the longer format of the game. Rohit managed just 31 runs in 3 Tests matches against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) before dropping himself from the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier this month.

Rohit has faced criticism from all quarters and was even forced to play a Ranji Trophy match after a gap of 10 years. The Mumbai batter didn’t fare well against the Jammu & Kashmir side in the Ranji Trophy 2025 match, scoring 4 and 26 in the two innings as his home team succumbed to a five-wicket defeat.

One of Rohit’s vocal critics has been former India opener and captain Sunil Gavaskar, who incidentally also hails from Mumbai. Gavaskar was scathing in his analysis of Rohit Sharma and it hasn’t gone down well with the Indian skipper.

“The skipper, Rohit Sharma, was out of his depth and having taken the brave decision to step aside, because of his form, he has also raised big questions about his future in Test cricket,” Gavaskar had written in his column in The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

On air too, Gavaskar said that Rohit Sharma would step down, “if he doesn’t score runs in Melbourne and Sydney and he won’t wait for the selectors to make that call.”

Now according to a report in Cricblogger website, Rohit Sharma has apparently raised this matter in front of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials. The Mumbai Indians (MI) has been disturbed by Gavaskar’s criticism, according to the report.

“Rohit felt that it was not necesssy for Gavaskar to criticise him in that fashion and that’s why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Cricblogger website.

This is not the first time that Gavaskar has criticised big stars of Indian cricket. Time and again, he has been vocal against Virat Kohli and was even heard calling Rishabh Pant’s carefree batting as ‘stupid’ on air.

Much like Team India coach Gautam Gambhir, Gavaskar had also said Jasprit Bumrah should captain India in the Australian series after Rohit had missed the opening Test match in Perth, as he was on paternity leave.

