Rohit Sharma falls cheaply after creating HISTORY with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Ranji Trophy 2025 match, WATCH viral video

Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were both dismissed cheaply on their return to Ranji Trophy 2025 match against Jammu & Kashmir.

Rohit Sharma walks back after his dismissal in Ranji Trophy 2025 match. (Source: X)

Team India Test skipper Rohit Sharma created history on his return to Ranji Trophy after a gap of 10 years. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first pair of Test match openers to star off the innings together in Ranji Trophy match as well.

Rohit also became the first Indian captain in 17 years to play in Ranji Trophy. Before Rohit, Anil Kumble was the last Indian skipper in 2007-08 season.

However, Rohit’s return to Ranji Trophy was a very brief one as he was dismissed for just 3 off 19 balls by Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir. It was a familiar dismissal for Rohit as he top-edged an intended pull shot to mid-off, falling in a similar manner to Australian captain Pat Cummins in the five-match Test series loss down under.

WATCH Rohit Sharma being dismissed for 3 in Ranji Trophy 2025 match vs Jammu & Kashmir HERE…

Rohit Sharma and his Test opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal had an underwhelming return to domestic cricket, as both were dismissed cheaply in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash on Thursday. Playing together for the first time in the domestic circuit, the star duo’s outing for defending champions Mumbai ended in disappointment, with Jaiswal scoring just 4 and Rohit managing only 3 runs.

Jaiswal fell early, trapped leg-before by J&K pacer Auqib Nabi, who exploited the lively conditions at the BKC Ground to extract movement from the fresh wicket. However, it was Rohit’s dismissal that stood out for the wrong reasons. Attempting to flick a delivery to the on-side, he mistimed it, resulting in a leading edge that was comfortably taken by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

A moment of confusion arose when Dogra took the field wearing the No. 9 jersey, typically donned by Yudhvir Singh, briefly puzzling those watching. J&K’s Umar continued to trouble Mumbai’s batting lineup, dismantling skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s defense and bowling him out for 12.

Despite the presence of two high-profile players, the stadium witnessed a modest crowd. However, a few office-goers watching from nearby buildings lost interest and returned to work soon after Rohit’s departure.

Earlier in the day, Jaiswal was the first to step onto the field after Mumbai opted to bat, with Rohit following shortly after. T20 World Cup 2024 winner Shivam Dube was dismissed for a duck while Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer didn’t do much better either, scoring 12 and 11 respectively.

Mumbai crashed to 47 for 7 on the opening day before all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian fought back with their 50-run partnership for the 8th wicket. Thakur was batting on 41 and Kotian was on 25 with Mumbai at 109 for 7 in the 28th over.











