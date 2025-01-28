Virat Kohli checks into Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Ranji Trophy return after 12 years, video goes viral

[ad_1]

Virat Kohli began training with his Delhi teammates ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025 against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Virat Kohli at a training session with his Delhi teammates at Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Source: X)

Former India captain Virat Kohli began training with the Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday as he prepares for his highly anticipated Ranji Trophy comeback after a 12-year hiatus. Kohli will feature in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy 2025 match against Railways starting January 30 in Delhi, marking his return to India’s premier domestic competition since his last appearance in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Arriving at the stadium sharp at 9 am, Kohli participated in a team huddle and warm-up exercises before joining his teammates for a light football session. The 36-year-old, who is navigating a dip in form, appeared relaxed and energized, engaging with his younger teammates, most of whom are experiencing his presence in the dressing room for the first time.

The training session was overseen by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh. Kohli’s return is part of a broader trend where senior players, including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, have been directed by the BCCI to prioritize domestic cricket whenever the international schedule permits.

While players like Rohit (Mumbai) and Rishabh Pant (Delhi) have had mixed results in their Ranji outings, others like Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed a 12-wicket haul for Saurashtra, and Shubman Gill, who scored a century for Punjab, have made significant impacts. Kohli will now look to make his mark in Delhi’s final group match, where Ayush Badoni leads the squad.

Kohli’s return has excited the Delhi camp, with DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma emphasizing its value for the younger players. “It’s a great experience for our juniors to share the dressing room with Virat. Except for Navdeep Saini, none of the players have played alongside him in the Ranji Trophy,” Sharma said.

To ensure Kohli’s smooth training and match experience, security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been heightened, and additional arrangements have been made for spectators. While Ranji matches are usually free for the public with limited seating, three stands—Gate Nos. 7, 15, and 16—will be opened for this match, offering clean facilities and a secure environment.

Despite the excitement, there’s currently no provision for live telecasting or streaming of the game. A DDCA official confirmed that the match roster for live coverage is pre-decided months in advance, and while Kohli’s presence elevates the profile of the match, logistical challenges make last-minute live streaming arrangements difficult.

The Delhi squad for the match includes captain Ayush Badoni, wicketkeepers Pranav Rajvanshi and Vansh Bedi, and key players such as Yash Dhull, Navdeep Saini, and Himmat Singh. Kohli’s presence is expected to draw significant attention, both from fans and from his teammates eager to learn from one of India’s greatest cricketers.

Delhi Squad: Ayush Badoni (captain), Virat Kohli, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vansh Bedi (wk), Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull, Gagan Vats, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Gehlot, Jitesh Singh











