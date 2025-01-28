[ad_1]

Virat Kohli rejects Delhi’s CAPTAINCY for Ranji Trophy, set to play under THIS 25-year-old LSG batter

For the first time in 13 years, Virat Kohli has opted to play in the Ranji Trophy against Railways (Delhi) but he refused to be the skipper. Captain is still ayush badoni Pant too is not there.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is set to participate in a Ranji Trophy match for the first time in 13 years as Delhi takes on Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday (January 30). However, the former Indian captain has declined the opportunity to captain his state team, even though the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) extended the offer to him.

The Times of India (TOI) reports that Kohli has opted not to take on the captaincy role for the team. Similarly, Rishabh Pant made a comparable decision last week while playing for the Delhi team against Saurashtra in Rajkot. Ayush Badoni, the regular captain, will maintain his leadership for the final league match.

Badoni has not yet made an appearance for the Indian national team, but he is a consistent player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 25-year-old was kept by the Lucknow franchise for a fee of Rs. 4 crore in preparation for the 2025 season.

Pant will miss the upcoming match against Railways. Additionally, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer will not be available for the Mumbai team, as attention shifts to the series against England.

KL Rahul will join Virat Kohli in returning to the team for the match against Haryana, after both players were absent in the previous round of matches. Kohli and Rahul were sidelined due to injuries to their neck and elbow, respectively, during the matches against Delhi and Karnataka.

Ravindra Jadeja is the sole member of the Indian team for the ODI series against England who will participate in both sets of matches, as he is set to compete in Saurashtra’s games against Assam following his impressive performance against Delhi.

Kohli’s most recent participation in the Ranji Trophy took place in November 2012, when he faced Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad on his 24th birthday. Since the 2013 Challenger Trophy, where he led the Delhi team, the 36-year-old has not competed in any format for Delhi.

Kohli has participated in 23 Ranji matches for Delhi, accumulating 1574 runs at an average of 50.77, including five centuries.












