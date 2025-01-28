[ad_1]

Virat Kohli’s humble gesture, gifts gloves to a fan during practice session in Alibaug ahead of Ranji Trophy comeback vs Railways

Virat Kohli with fans at Alibaug.



New Delhi: Virat Kohli is set to make his anticipated comeback to the Ranji Trophy, and the former captain of India is intensifying his training efforts. He was spotted practicing in Mumbai alongside Sanjay Bangar, the former batting coach of the Indian team. During the session, Kohli engaged positively with fans and young cricketers present at the venue. Additionally, a video that has gained popularity on social media shows him giving his gloves to a fan.

Kohli was photographed with a fan, who later shared images of himself wearing the 36-year-old’s gloves. “Thank you so much Virat sir for giving your gloves,” The fan mentions in a caption that there are additional videos of Kohli autographing the bats of young cricketers at the venue.

A report from Dainik Jagran indicates that the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is preparing for Kohli’s return to domestic cricket. They are enhancing security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and planning to accommodate approximately 10,000 fans by opening the North End and Old Club House. Additionally, if more seating is needed, arrangements will be made on the ground floor of the other stands. Admission to the stadium will be complimentary.

Kohli was slated to make his return to domestic cricket earlier this week in Delhi’s match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. But he pulled out of the match citing stiffness in the neck, however, he did confirm his availability for the game against Railways, which will begin on January 30. It will Kohli’s first Ranji Trophy match in 13 years.

The former captain of India has chosen to rejoin the Ranji Trophy following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) directive requiring all regular national players to participate in domestic cricket to maintain their chances for national team selection. This decision is part of a 10-point guideline issued by the board after India’s disappointing batting performance during the recent tour of Australia, which wrapped up earlier this month. The 36-year-old player accumulated 190 runs in the series, which included a century scored in Perth.

