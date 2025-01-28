[ad_1]

India vs England 2025 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE in India online and on TV

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will look to seal the T20I series against Jos Buttler-led England team in the third game at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session in Rajkot. (Photo: PTI)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav will aim to return to his explosive best after a prolonged lean patch as his dynamic team faces a struggling England in the third T20 International at the Nirajan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, hoping to clinch the series with a win.

Since taking over as captain last year, Suryakumar has led India with great success, but his personal form has seen a significant dip. Once considered the world’s best T20 batter, he managed only 429 runs in 17 innings last year, averaging 26.81—much lower than his 2021 average of nearly 35 and his impressive 45-plus averages in the following two years.

The 34-year-old Mumbai batter is yet to make an impact in the ongoing five-match series against England. He also has a point to prove following his exclusion from the ODI Champions Trophy squad. Known as India’s ‘Mr. 360’ for his ability to score all around the wicket, Suryakumar has struggled with shot execution. He fell attempting his trademark pick-up shot in the series opener and played onto his stumps in the second game.

While Tilak Varma’s brilliance secured a narrow victory in Chennai, concerns remain over Suryakumar’s form and Sanju Samson’s struggles against the short ball. Samson, who impressed during the South Africa series, has twice fallen to Jofra Archer’s bouncers in this series and will look to improve on a Rajkot pitch that promises plenty of runs.

Tilak Varma, however, has shown great class, particularly with his audacious pick-up shot off Archer in the second match. With injuries ruling out Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy, Shivam Dube or Ramandeep Singh could make the playing XI. Dube, known for his power-hitting against spin, could prove useful against Adil Rashid’s leg-spin.

India has fielded just one specialist pacer, Arshdeep Singh, alongside Hardik Pandya for support, a combination likely to continue. With eight batters in the lineup, India has relied on Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, and other spin options to dominate the middle overs. Suryakumar recently highlighted the importance of this strategy, noting that having an extra batter who can also bowl a couple of overs provides crucial balance.

For England, this match is a must-win to keep the series alive. Skipper Jos Buttler has been their most consistent batter, but the rest of the lineup has struggled against India’s quality spin attack. Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse showed promise in the last game and will aim to build on that.

The right energy 🔋

The perfect synergy 🌀#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 all in readiness for the 3rd T20I in Rajkot 💪🏻#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VcaEIEHpC7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2025

Here are all the details about India vs England 2025 3rd T20I…

When is India vs England 2025 3rd T20I going to take place?

The India vs England 2025 3rd T20I will take place on Tuesday, January 28.

Where is India vs England 2025 3rd T20I going to take place?

The India vs England 2025 3rd T20I will be held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will India vs England 2025 3rd T20I start?

The India vs England 2025 3rd T20I will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2025 3rd T20I on TV in India?

The India vs England 2025 3rd T20I will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs England 2025 3rd T20I in India?

The India vs England 2025 3rd T20I will be available for livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs England 2025 3rd T20I Predicted 11

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid











