Rohit Sharma returns to Ranji Trophy: When and where to watch, livestreaming details of Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir

Rohit Sharma makes his return to the Ranji Trophy after almost ten years. The India Test and ODI captain will face Jammu and Kashmir in a match starting on January 23. Here’s where you can catch the live action of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash with Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma makes his long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy after almost ten years. Having last played in the tournament in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh, he is now set to feature in Mumbai’s upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir. His comeback follows a challenging period in Test cricket over the past few months.

Rohit Sharma announced his availability for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir during a press briefing at the Wankhede Stadium. He shared that his participation in the tournament had been limited in recent years due to his responsibilities across all three formats for India.

“In the last 6-7 years, if you go back and look at our calendar, there hasn’t been a time when we were sitting at home for 45 days while domestic cricket was going on. You do get that time when you finish the IPL, and if there’s nothing happening (in domestic cricket) right after that…” Rohit said.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed his excitement about his close friend’s return to the team and confidently predicted that Rohit would score big runs in the upcoming match. Speaking before their second-to-last group-stage game in the tournament, Rahane mentioned that Rohit was as determined as ever and fully aware of what it would take to regain his best form.

“See, Rohit is Rohit. We all know that. Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character (You also know Rohit’s character). I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room,” Rahane told reporters during Mumbai’s training session.

“Rohit has always been relaxed. Even when playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well, so no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I’m sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing,” Rahane added.

“What is important is that he is hungry and determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will score a big one. He batted really well yesterday in a couple of sessions, so it’s part and parcel of a player’s career. I am really confident about Rohit,” he concluded.

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir: Match details

The Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir will be held from January 23 to January 26 at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir: Where to watch live streaming?

The Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir will be aired on the Sports18 channel. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir: Match Timing

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM, with the toss set for 9:00 AM.











