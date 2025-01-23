[ad_1]

Saurashtra vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Where and when to watch live coverage on TV and online

SAU vs DEL Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Streaming Info: Fans can catch the Saurashtra vs Delhi match live on the JioCinema app and website.

ishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will feature in the Ranji Trophy as Saurashtra takes on Delhi in Rajkot. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Saurashtra is set to continue their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 journey against Delhi in their next match. The game will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 19. A loss in this encounter will eliminate the losing team’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages. Both Delhi and Saurashtra have faced inconsistency in the 2024-25 season, with each side securing only one win in five matches. Delhi has suffered two losses and one draw, while Saurashtra has faced three defeats.

Saurashtra has received a significant boost with the return of Indian Test players. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will now feature for the team in the upcoming match. Jadeja’s last appearance for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy was against Tamil Nadu in 2023, where he delivered a stellar performance, taking eight wickets. Over his 18-year career, Jadeja has played 135 first-class matches, claiming 542 wickets at an average of 23.88. In addition, he has accumulated 7,466 runs, including 13 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant is set to represent Delhi in their match against Saurashtra on Thursday. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter will play in the domestic competition for the first time since the 2017-18 season. His last appearance was during Delhi’s game against Vidarbha in December 2017. With slim chances of advancing to the next round, both Saurashtra and Delhi will be aiming to make a strong push in this crucial encounter.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Schedule, Date and Time:

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Saurashtra and Delhi is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

SAU vs DEL Live Streaming Channel in India:

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Saurashtra and Delhi will be broadcast on the Sports18 network in India.

SAU vs DEL Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Cricket Live Streaming OTT:

The Saurashtra vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website in India.

SAU vs DEL Toss Time:

The toss for the Saurashtra vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be held at 9:00 AM IST.











