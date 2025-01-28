[ad_1]

Why Mohammed Shami is not playing vs England after being ‘fit’? Team India’s new batting coach says…

Mohammed Shami, who is fit to play but Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir will decide on his involvement in the rest of the T20I against England.

Pacer Mohammed Shami is not experiencing any fitness issues, but the decision regarding his participation in the remaining matches of the T20I series against England will be made by the captain and the head coach, according to India’s new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Monday. Shami, who last represented India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, has been selected for the current five-match series, as well as the next three ODIs and the Champions Trophy. His absence from the first two T20 matches raised concerns about his fitness; however, Kotak confirmed that the experienced pacer is fit to play.

“Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer,” Kotak responded when inquired about the bowler’s participation in the third T20 match taking place here on Tuesday.

Kotak mentioned that the responsibility of managing Shami’s workload before significant events, such as the Champions Trophy starting on February 19, lies with captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load,” Kotak added.

Shami underwent surgery on his ankle in February of the previous year.

There were requests for his inclusion in India’s Test team for the series against Australia; however, he could not achieve complete fitness in time for the matches abroad, even after participating in domestic cricket in shorter formats.











