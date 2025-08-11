Home

News

700 km largest expressway to be built in this state, road will pass through 22 districts, 12 hours journey will finish in 6 hours, state is…

Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway will boost industrial and tourism development in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway: Uttar Pradesh is preparing to build its largest expressway. Currently, the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj is considered the state’s longest road with 570 km. The new expressway will connect eastern UP to western UP and reduce travel time between the two regions to just 6 hours.

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of expressways in the country, is now planning this 700-km, six-lane expressway, which will be developed entirely as a greenfield project. The road will benefit people across 22 districts and is also expected to increase land prices for local farmers.

Where Will Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway Be Built?

The proposed Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway will be the second route connecting eastern and western UP. Currently, the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj is under construction. Once completed, the new 700-km expressway will make it much easier for residents of eastern UP to travel to Mussoorie, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Now trips take over 12 hours, but with the new expressway, they could be completed in just 6 hours.

The expressway will pass through 22 districts and 37 tehsils which will also increase land values in these regions. It will be built with greenfield technology and meet all its energy needs through solar power. The project will also shorten the Gorakhpur–Shamli distance by around 200 km.

Which All Districts Are Covered In Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway?

The Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway will pass through the districts of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bijnor, Amroha, Saharanpur, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sambhal, Meerut, and Shamli. It will not only increase land prices but also create new employment opportunities. Once ready, it will allow people to travel from Gorakhpur to Haridwar in just 8 hours.

Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway Cost

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the expressway, and surveys in several districts have already been completed. The project is expected to cost around Rs 35,000 crore after land acquisition.











