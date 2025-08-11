Home

Babar Azam faces backlash after getting out for a DUCK in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam, faced online trolling after being dismissed for a three ball duck against West Inides at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Babar Azam

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam faced another challenging day at the crease, as he got out for a three-ball duck during the second ODI against the West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday, August 10

Babar was hit by a full delivery that swung late and crashed into the stumps off Jayden Seales’s aggressive bowling in the ninth over. While Babar walked back, head down and clearly frustrated, the West Indies supporters burst into cheers.

Babar Azam faces backlash on social media after getting out for a duck

This was Babar’s first duck in 31 ODIs, in a otherwise commendable career. However, the incident quickly went viral on social media, where both supporters and critics shared jokes and memes about his recent batting difficulties.

“Babar Azam missed his century by 100 runs,” wrote one fan, whereas another fan wrote, “Babar Azam is the most overrated batsman in the history of Pakistan cricket.”

Even though Babar has received a lot of support, one fan pointed out that he hasn’t been able to take advantage of the opportunities that have presented themselves, “Mickey Arthur supported him. Sarfaraz Ahmed groomed him. Imran Khan suggested him for captaincy. Ramiz Raja gave full authority to him. He was never dropped in any format like other players from (2016-2014). Babar Azam has himself to blame only.”

Babar Azam is going through a rough patch

Babar is currently going through a rough patch. He has gone 71 innings without reaching three figures since his last century, 151 off 131 balls against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023.

This century drought has raised questions about his form and consistency. Although Babar still anchors the innings and scores steadily, the absence of big hundreds has become a major talking point among fans and cricket experts.

Babar helped Pakistan successfully chase a difficult target in the opening ODI of this series with a solid innings of 47 runs off 64 balls. However, it’s evident that he continues to struggle in converting promising starts into big scores. Despite being a key part of Pakistan’s batting lineup, Babar faces growing pressure to deliver a match-winning century soon.











