From Fear Files to Andhar Maya, watch these 6 bone-chilling horror suspense series on…

These series showcase the diverse storytelling and rich cultural tapestry of Indian horror, offering viewers a range of chilling experiences.

If you’re a fan of spine-chilling tales and supernatural thrills, Zee5 offers a selection of Hindi horror web series that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Among these, one series stands out for its unique blend of folklore and psychological horror, captivating audiences with its eerie storytelling.

Andhar Maya

It is a Marathi horror series that delves into the dark secrets of the Khatu family as they return to their ancestral home in the Konkan region. Directed by National Award-winner Bhimrao Mude, the series features Kishor Kadam, Rutuja Bagwe, and Shubhankar Tawde in pivotal roles. With a compelling narrative and haunting visuals, Andhar Maya has garnered an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6.

Fear Files

Fear Files is a horror anthology series on ZEE5 that dramatizes real-life paranormal incidents from across India. With an IMDb rating of 8.7/10, it remains a favorite among horror fans for its mix of suspense, and Indian folklore. Each episode narrates different tale involving ghosts, spirits, black magic, or supernatural forces, portrayed in a way that blends suspense with fear.

Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond

This series brings to life the eerie tales penned by the celebrated author. Each episode presents a standalone story, weaving elements of suspense and the supernatural. While the series offers atmospheric storytelling, it holds an IMDb rating of 5.3.

Bhram

It is a psychological thriller that follows the journey of a novelist grappling with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), leading her into a world where reality and illusion blur. Starring Kalki Koechlin, the series explores themes of trauma and the supernatural, earning an IMDb rating of 6.4.

Daayan

Daayan intertwines elements of horror and fantasy, centering around a woman entangled in a web of dark magic and secrets. With its gripping narrative and strong performances, the series has achieved an IMDb rating of 7.2.

The Zee Horror Show

Zee Horror Show was one of the earliest and most iconic Indian horror anthology series, which aired on Zee TV starting in 1993 to 2001. Each episode told a different spooky tale from haunted havelis and cursed objects to spirits, black magic and the eerie title track and intro became instantly recognizable. Created by the legendary Ramsay brothers, it holds cult status today and has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2.











