HDFC Bank and VinFast Auto India Sign Pact for Auto and Inventory Financing of Electric Vehicles
2025: HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank and VinFast Auto
India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for auto and inventory financing
for customers and exclusive dealers in India. VinFast Auto India is the Indian subsidiary of
global electric vehicle leader VinFast, part of Vingroup – the largest private conglomerate in
Vietnam. The MoU, VinFast’s first with a banking institution in India, aims to offer a
seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of Vinfast’s launch in the country.
This relationship will leverage the strengths of both brands, aiming at creating a holistic
financing options for customers and dealers while facilitating a convenient EV car buying
experience. Under the agreement, customers will enjoy tailored financing solutions making
EV ownership more accessible and convenient for a wider range of Indian consumers.
The collaboration allows VinFast to leverage HDFC Bank’s extensive pan-India branch
network and digital platforms to reach customers across urban and emerging markets alike.
It also aligns with the company’s broader goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable
transportation solutions in India, one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally.
As VinFast gears up for the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 models, unique benefits designed
under this MoU will be extended to the entire range of VinFast offerings. The MoU was
signed by Mr. Pham Shan Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia and Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Roy – Business
Head – Auto Loans, Inventory Finance and Two-Wheeler Loans, HDFC Bank. Present on the
occasion were several senior executives from VinFast and HDFC Bank.
Speaking on the development, Mr. Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Assets, Rural and SLI
banking group, HDFC Bank said, “Financing will play a significant role in driving increased
EV adoption. The MoU with VinFast is another step to accelerate the adoption to further this
and will enable customers access VinFast’s well known product line through well laid out
financing options. This is part of the Bank’s larger effort to support customers in meeting
their aspirations in a convenient way.”
Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, shared: “This MoU marks a significant milestone
in our efforts to make electric mobility more inclusive, convenient, and future-ready for
Indian consumers. Partnering with a trusted banking institution like HDFC Bank ensures that
we are not only delivering exceptional products and services, but also building the financial
ecosystem necessary to support our customers and dealer partners at every step of the
journey.”
This MoU highlights the Vinfast’s ongoing efforts to establish a strong and customer-focused
footprint in India.
Auto Loans have been one of the significant contributors to HDFC Bank’s Retail Assets
segment. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank’s Auto Loan book stood over Rs. 1.48 lakh crores.