If Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar can…’: Sarfaraz Khan questions BCCI intent for…

Sarfaraz Khan urged Mumbai cricketers to play the Kanga League, highlighting its value despite challenges. Ignored for England Tests, he impressed with 61 runs—could this boost his Team India comeback?



New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan, the neglected batsman of the Indian team, believes that all Mumbai cricketers should take part in the Kanga League competition. Sarfaraz himself took part in this tournament held in the monsoon season and said that players should not avoid playing in it for fear of failure. He was ignored by the selectors for the five-match Test series against England, but he made headlines with his brilliant fitness transformation and performance on the field. Playing for Parkophene Cricketers against Islam Gymkhana, he scored 61 runs in 42 balls.

Why is Kanga League special for Sarfaraz?

Sarfaraz said, “I was so excited about this match that the reporting time was 8:30, but I reached at 8 o’clock itself. Batting on the pitch was not easy; once, the ball also hit my helmet. There was a thick layer of grass on the outfield, which was making it difficult to hit fours.” He recalled that in his childhood, he had heard from his father, Naushad Khan, that Sunil Gavaskar had come to play Kanga League the same day after returning from England. That is why Sarfaraz and his younger brother Mushir feel proud to play in this tournament.

Can this tournament change the careers of players?

Sarfaraz said, “Some players think that failure here will affect their careers, but if Gavaskar Sir and Sachin Tendulkar Sir had also thought so, they would not have become legends. If big players play in this tournament, it will be an inspiration for the youth of the city.” He also added that if someone succeeds in Kanga League, he can score runs on any ground in the world.

Preparing to return to Team India

Sarfaraz played Kanga League after three years and gained confidence by looking at his old performance. His name may be under consideration for selection for the upcoming two-Test series, and with this performance, he has given a strong message to the selectors.











