Kapil Sharma doubles security days after shots fired at Kap’s Cafe, ‘Will not spare Salman Khan’, says Bishnoi gang

Within a month two rounds of open shooting occured at Kap’s Cafe, in Canada owned by Indian comedian, Kapil Sharma. Recently, Lawrence gang took the responsibility.

Kapil Sharma has not been having a good time since the past few days. Questions have been raised on the comedian’s security since the firing at his Kaps cafe. But action has been taken in the matter. Senior sources of Mumbai Police said that Kapil Sharma’s security has been increased. This step has been taken after two incidents of firing at his Canada cafe a few days ago and threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over his relationship with Salman Khan.

Kapil Sharma beefs up security days after shooting at Kaps Cafe

Comedian Kapil Sharma ‘s cafe in Surrey, Canada was fired upon for the second time this month on Friday. At least 25 gunshots were heard in the alleged video of the attack that surfaced on social media.

Multiple shots fired at Kapil’s Kaps Cafe

In the video, amidst the sound of gunfire, a post surfaced which read, ‘We called him, but he did not hear the bell, so we had to take action. If he still does not hear the bell, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai.’ Two gangs Gurpreet Singh alias Goldie Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken responsibility for the attack by posting on social media.

Gangster Lawerence Bishnoi take responsibility

The first attack on Kapil’s newly opened Kaps Cafe took place on July 10, when some employees were present inside. No one was injured in the firing. At least 10 bullet marks were found on one of the windows of the cafe, while a window pane was broken. A day after the attack on August 8, a member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang issued a stern warning to actors, makers and directors. In an audio clip, Harry Boxer of the gang said that no one working with actor Salman Khan would be spared.

“If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare them. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them,” said Harry Boxer.

He further said that his gang can go to any extent to kill any small producer, director and actor working with Salman Khan. The incident happened after Salman Khan’s appearance in the first episode of the third season of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, which aired on June 21.











