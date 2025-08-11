Music composers once Nadeem-Shravan charged double money for a film without giving music, were furious with director, film became a sensation

Home

In the 90s, Nadeem-Shravan’s music became a guarantee of the success of the film. Before the film ‘Aashiqui’, both of them had spent about 15 years in obscurity. Nadeem Saifi met Shravan Rathore during a function in a college. This happened in 1972. After the success of the film ‘Aashiqui’, both of their stars rose. Nadeem was also no less in taking out grudges. He even recovered the money for two films from a famous director by giving music in just one movie. That too on his own terms. This story is related to Inder Kumar, the director of the 1990 musical blockbuster film ‘Dil’. Lyricist Sameer had narrated this story in one of his interviews.

When Nadeem-Shravan charged double the money for a film

Inder Kumar had talked to Nadeem-Shravan for the music of the 1990 film ‘Dil’. He listened to many tunes but later refused to work and took Anand-Milind’s music in the film. However, Anand-Milind’s music also created a stir. All the songs of Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan’s film ‘Dil’ proved to be superhits. Nadeem Saifi kept this thing in his heart.

When Inder Kumar paid Rs 16 lakh to Nadeem

After ‘Aashiqui’, Nadeem-Shravan created a sensation with their melodious music in many films like ‘Saajan’, ‘Deewana’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’. Every director-producer wanted to sign them to give music in their films. In the year 1995, Inder Kumar was making a film ‘Raja’. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor were in the lead roles in the film. Inder Kumar contacted Nadeem-Shravan for music but Nadeem refused to do the film. Inder Kumar spoke to lyricist Sameer and asked him to convince Nadeem.

Lyricist Sameer had told in his interview, ‘I told Nadeem that Inder Kumar wants music for his film Raja. He is after me and what to do. Nadeem said that I have to work but I have to take double the money. Right now we charge Rs 8 lakh for a film and I will take Rs 16 lakh from Inder Kumar. I will not reduce even a rupee from 16 lakhs. If he is ready to accept this condition, then arrange a meeting.’

Sameer tells the next interesting story like this, ‘Nadeem told Inder Kumar that today you have come to my door. I have not gone to your door. If you have come to our door then the prize will be ours. I will not take anything less than 16 lakh rupees. If you are ready to give then it is fine; otherwise, it is okay. Inder Kumar gave the money because he was helpless. This incident created an uproar in the Bollywood industry that how Nadeem-Shravan took 16 lakh rupees.’











