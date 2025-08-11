Home

I had already asked for….’: R Ashwin adds twist to Sanju Samson’s CSK and RR IPL trade news

Ravichandran Ashwin addressed IPL 2026 swap rumours with Sanju Samson, clarifying contract processes, price differences, and uncertainty over his CSK future, stating only franchises can confirm any trade decisions.



New Delhi: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday took to his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’ to react to rumours that he and Sanju Samson might swap teams for the IPL 2026 season. Media reports claimed that Samson has sought a release or trade from Rajasthan Royals (RR), while Ashwin might leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Reports also said that CSK is showing interest in picking up Samson, which fuelled the buzz around this potential swap.

Contract and renewal process

Ashwin explained that after every IPL season, the franchise sends emails to the players, containing a review of their performance, expectations for the next season, and the option to renew the contract. Players can express their wish at this time whether they want to stay with the franchise or not. According to Ashwin, he had just sought “clarity” after the season ended. “The rumours don’t come from the player, but from here and there or from the franchise,” he said.

Price difference and possibility of trade

On a possible swap with Samson, Ashwin said that there is a big difference between his and Samson’s contracts—he is worth ₹9.5 crore in CSK, while Samson is worth ₹18 crore in RR. He said that if CSK wants to take Samson, then either the amount of ₹18 crore will have to be kept vacant or a direct trade with RR will have to be done. Trade is also possible through a cash deal. However, he clearly said that he has no inside information in this matter and the decisions are taken by the franchise owners.

Will he remain in the team or not?

Ashwin said that only the RR owners or Samson can confirm whether the trade will happen or not. He also admitted that if the player does not want to stay in the team, he cannot be stopped. On his situation, he said, “Last year I played only 9 matches, which was a first for me. I had asked for clarity about my role but have not received an answer yet.” He also added that if he is not in the CSK team next season, it could also be beneficial for the team.











