FTA Global, a new-age marketing company, today announced the appointment of Rohit Salian as Vice President – Brand & Strategy. In his new role, Rohit will also lead FTA Creative Labs, the company’s next-generation creative innovation division aimed at reimagining storytelling at the intersection of human creativity and artificial intelligence.

As VP – Brand & Strategy, Rohit will lead the brand narrative for FTA Global and its growing portfolio of clients. He will spearhead FTA Creative Labs, an innovation engine focused on merging AI tools with human storytelling to create scalable, insight-led brand solutions that are not only future-ready but future-defining.

With over 12 years of experience in creative advertising and brand building across top multinational agencies and fast-scaling digital-first firms, Rohit brings a dynamic blend of strategic insight and executional excellence. He has previously worked with renowned agencies in leadership roles such as NP Digital India, Oliver+, Creative Land Asia, and has played an instrumental role in several high-impact campaigns, most notably the brand revamp for Standard Chartered India, the launch of Reliance Jio, and award-winning work recognized by Effies for Good.

Commenting on the appointment, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder & Managing Director, FTA Global, said, “Rohit’s arrival marks a transformative step in our journey. His vision for future-forward storytelling and deep understanding of brand ecosystems will elevate FTA Global’s capabilities in both strategic and creative domains. With FTA Creative Labs under his leadership, we’re set to push boundaries and redefine the way brands communicate in a digital-first world.”

“I’m excited to join a company that truly believes in blending technology with human imagination. At FTA Global, we see AI not as a replacement for creativity but as a collaborator. With Creative Labs, we’re building a space where campaigns are not just made, but imagined differently with speed, scale, and soul,” said Rohit Salian.

About FTA Global:

FTA Global is a new-age marketing company founded by Senthil Kumar Hariram, who brings nearly 20 years of industry experience. More than a traditional agency, FTA Global functions as a high-performance marketing operating system that is fast, tactical, and accountable. Through its innovative Team-as-a-Subscription (TaaS) model, the company offers embedded growth teams that integrate directly into client workflows, delivering expert solutions across SEO, Paid Media, Content, Creative, and Analytics. By combining deep human insight with advanced technology, FTA Global delivers impactful marketing strategies that help brands grow faster and more efficiently.

About FTA Creative Labs:

FTA Creative Labs is the next-generation innovation arm of FTA Global, designed to redefine how content, campaigns, and storytelling are crafted in a rapidly evolving world. It’s where AI meets artistry, and technology amplifies human imagination. From rapid content creation to immersive brand films and creative automation, Creative Labs is set to transform how brands engage, scale, and tell their stories faster, smarter, and bolder.