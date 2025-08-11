Home

Entertainment

This 1995 blockbuster earned Rs 5 crores, on budget of Rs 50 lakhs, became cult classic, has been re-released over 550 times, movie is…, lead actors were…

This movie, which was released in the year 1995, is now referred as one of the cult classics of all time, which has been added to Limca Book of World Records.

In mid-’90s, a Kannada film emerged that defied cinematic norms, captivating audiences with its raw portrayal of the underworld. This film, directed by a debutant and featuring a leading actor from a legendary film family, not only achieved commercial success but also set a record for the most re-releases in Indian cinema history.

Which film is this?

The film we are talking about is Om, directed by legendary Upendra and starring Shivarajkumar, the son of the iconic Dr. Rajkumar. Released on May 19, 1995, Om delves into the life of Satya, a priest’s son who, after a tragic love affair, descends into the world of crime. What set Om apart was its unflinching depiction of Bangalore’s criminal underbelly, a narrative choice that was both bold and unprecedented at the time.

How were the performances?

Shivarajkumar’s role in Om showcased his range as an actor, portraying a college student-turned-gangster with depth and intensity. His powerful screen presence and emotional performance made the character memorable and helped establish the film as a cult classic in Kannada cinema. Actress Prema portrayed Madhuri, the female lead, whose presence significantly influenced the emotional arc of the story. Alongside her, Srishanthi added further depth to the narrative with a heartfelt performance. Sadhu Kokila provided moments of comic relief while maintaining a strong screen presence, and actors like G. V. Sudhakar Naidu and M. S. Umesh brought intensity to their roles as figures from the criminal underworld.

How has Om gained a huge respect?

Om’s impact was not limited to its initial release. Made on a budget of around Rs 50 lakhs, Om was the most expensive film for the Dr. Raj banner at the time and earned about Rs 2 crore before release and final figures went up to Rs 5 crore. It became an industry hit and a cult classic in Kannada cinema, holding a Limca record for over 550 re-releases and becoming the most screened film in the industry’s history. The film’s music, composed by Hamsalekha, and the cinematography by B.C. Gowrishankar, complemented the gritty narrative, creating a cinematic experience that resonated with audiences.











