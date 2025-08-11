Home

Entertainment

This kid with Sridevi is an actor now, underwent brain surgery at 39, owns Rs 3000 crore, his name is…

This naughty child seen in the front row in the picture is the owner of 3000 crores despite facing many hardships in life.



Star kids have always dominated Bollywood. It is quite easy for them to establish themselves in the industry; they get their first chance because of their family name, but many times it has been seen that even after a million chances, these star kids are not able to establish their place. There are only a few star kids who can create their own identity apart from their family on the basis of their hard work. These stars take their parents’ legacy forward with the help of their work.

Who is this kid standing next to Sridevi?

In this picture, too, a naughty child is seen, who is a star kid, but now, apart from this tag, he also has the tag of a superstar. This child, seen with Sridevi, may have started working in films in childhood, but there were many ups and downs in his life, which he crossed and climbed the ladder of success. This child is none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik once hesitated to speak

Hrithik’s childhood days were not easy. There was a time when he was bullied in school because of his stuttering. He himself told in an interview that school had become a scary place for him. He said, “I used to stutter so much that I could not speak anything. I had neither friends nor a girlfriend. I was very shy and would start crying as soon as I returned from school. Life seemed very unfair.”

When doctors told Hrithik Roshan could not dance

This was not just a mental problem; it was physical too. Hrithik Roshan had a problem with his spinal cord. The doctors had clearly told him, “You cannot dance, forget about becoming an actor.” Hearing this at that age was no less than a shock. Hrithik confessed that that time was very dark for him.

What is Hrithik Roshan’s net worth?

With time, Hrithik Roshan’s total assets are more than Rs 3000 crore. He has two luxurious apartments worth crores on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai, which are worth about Rs 165 crore. Apart from this, he also has a Juhu apartment worth Rs 32 crore, a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, and many premium properties in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

When Hrithik Roshan underwent brain surgery

In 2013, Hrithik Roshan faced a serious health challenge when he had to undergo brain surgery. This surgery was done on 7 July 2013 at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The MRI scan revealed that he had a subdural hematoma in his brain, that is, blood clots were forming. This problem was caused by a head injury during an action scene, which he suffered during the shooting of the film ‘Bang Bang’. This brain surgery of Hrithik lasted for about one hour and was successful. After this, he took a break of a few months and then returned to films.











