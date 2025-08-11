Home

The train will serve several new regions along the way, including Wardha, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Puntamba, and Daund.

Vande Bharat News: In a major development, the Indian Railways has added another Vande Bharat Express that will operate in Maharashtra. This train will connect Ajni (Nagpur) and Pune. It is important to note that the new service will be the first to connect areas between Wardha and Manmad with a Vande Bharat Express train. This will be the 12th Vande Bharat Express train to operate in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the commencement of the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Pune as a “matter of great joy” for the state.

The chief minister also stated that he requested the Railway Minister for the service, and the proposal was acted upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, “Today is a matter of great joy for all of us that the Vande Bharat train from Nagpur to Pune has started. We had made a request to the Railway Minister, and he had spoken of taking a positive decision. That decision has been implemented today by the PM. The most important thing is that among all the Vande Bharat trains started so far, this is the longest-distance train. This train will cover a distance of 881 kilometres in 12 hours.”

Here are some of the important details:

The route will span 881 km, making it the longest Vande Bharat Express service in the country

The train has overtaken the previous record held by the New Delhi–Varanasi route.

It will also be the fastest train between Nagpur and Pune, with a top average speed of 73 kmph and 10 scheduled stops.

Coach Composition: 8 Coaches including 1 Executive Chair Car(EC) and 7 Chair Car (CC), seating a total of 530 passengers ( 52 seats in EC coach, 78 seats each in 5 CC coach and 44 seats each in 2 CC coaches attached to the Loco Pilot’s Coach)

Train No. 26101 Pune-Ajni Vande Bharat Express will depart from Pune station 6 days a week (except Tuesday) at 06.25 hrs with effect from 11.08.2025 and arrive Ajni at 18.25 hrs same day.

Train No. 26102 Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajni station 6 days a week (except Monday) at 09.50 hrs with effect from 12.08.2025 and arrive Pune at 21.50 hrs same day.

Halts – Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar and Daund Chord Line.











