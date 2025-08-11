Home

‘This time, she will…’ After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Deepika Padukone EXITS the Intern Remake? Here’s why

Fresh rumours indicate that Deepika Padukone won’t be acting in the Intern remake anymore. Read on to know the full story!

Deepika Padukone was initially slated to star and produce the Bollywood remake of the English film The Intern, which was first announced in 2021. At that time, the makers intended to finish the production quickly and release the film the very next year. But now, nearly five years later, with a slow progress and minimal updates, new rumours are that Deepika is no longer part of the film.

Why Deepika Padukone steps away from acting in The Intern Remake?

A source close to Mid-day revealed that the actress has quit her home production and a new leading lady will be replacing her. She will now serve as the sole producer of the film, what is being called a “creative and logistical reboot” of the business. The source was quoted saying, “This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform.”

The production will be solely under Deepika Padukone’s leadership, and casting for the new female lead is already underway. As per the same report, this choice observes a significant shift in her professional path. “The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant,” the source added. Well, Deepika hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor were initially expected to play…

Deepika Padukone was earlier expected to play Anne Hathaway’s role portraying a woman who hires a retired man, played by Robert De Niro in the 2015 original. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was initially approached to play this role, but after his demise in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan came on board.

New Mom Deepika Padukone has been decisive to be more selective with her films and spend more time with her daughter, Dua. Earlier reports created a stir about her stepping away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Meanwhile, she remains committed to her other big-banner projects such as King, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and an upcoming Telugu film, opposite Allu Arjun, which will be directed by Atlee.











