Before Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, this film gave us the romantic bike wrap scene, its name is…, lead actors are…

Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has created history, becoming one of the biggest openers of the year so far. The film has been receiving massive love and appreciation, with Ahaan emerging as the new national crush and Aneet’s simplicity winning millions of hearts. Well, a particular scene in the film has grabbed audience’s attention in a way that feels both refreshing and nostalgic.

It is a brief yet impactful moment in Saiyaara featuring Aneet Padda sitting on Ahaan Panday’s bike while he casually wraps his overshirt around her, pulling her close before speeding away. The intimate gesture has left fans roaring in delight, calling the moment “that sealed their chemistry.”

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that this particular moment in the film was done by Arjun Kapoor way back before it became a trend. In a scene from 2015 film Tevar, which has now resurfaced, fans can’t help but draw comparisons. In the film, Arjun wraps a scarf around his co-star Sonakshi Sinha as she sits behind him on a bike. He ties it around their waist and grabs her close. While scene in both the films look same, the overall tone is quite different.

As soon as the video resurfaced, netizens were left divided. Some went gaga over Arjun Kapoor, calling him “Lord Arjun.” One wrote, “To be honest arjun kapoor was decent actor … his 2 states, aurangjeb, his debut movie and many more he acted well … but after half girl frd movie, his carreer graph went down.” While some drool over Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara scene and wrote, “Ahaan made it look better… felt real.” Others said, “It is all about creating an impact which Ahaan Panday did.” Interestingly, some pointed out that the real trendsetter was Aamir Khan’s character who drives Sharman Joshi’s onscreen father to the hospital on a scooty, with Kareena Kapoor’s character.

Well, have you watched Saiyaara, and most importantly- who do you think nail the scene better?












