Begged Rohit Shetty for work, was brutally trolled for visiting temples, this actress lives a simple life, her name is…

Despite belonging to Bollywood’s elite Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan built her place in the industry with humility, hard work, and an unfiltered charm that continues to win hearts.

Sara Ali Khan’s life comes with all the privileges of a celebrated lineage — the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh, the granddaughter of the Pataudi royal family, and the stepdaughter of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yet, what makes her stand out isn’t just her family name, but her mix of humility, dedication, and a refreshingly candid personality.

Born on August 12, Sara celebrates her birthday with a career already packed with notable performances in films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gaslight, Sky Force, and most recently, Metro… In Dino.

Her bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan is often a topic of warm curiosity in the media. Far from the stereotypical “blended family” tension, Sara is often seen laughing and celebrating with Kareena, as well as tying rakhi to her stepbrothers, Taimur and Jeh, every year.

Sara’s journey wasn’t an overnight decision. She graduated from Columbia University with a degree in History and Political Science before deciding to act. Her debut came in 2018 with Kedarnath, a romantic drama set against the Uttarakhand floods, followed quickly by the action-comedy Simmba.

The Rohit Shetty story everyone still talks about

Director Rohit Shetty once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show a story that perfectly sums up Sara’s nature. He expected the “princess of Pataudi” to arrive at his office with four or five bodyguards. Instead, she showed up alone, without any security, and humbly folded her hands, saying, “Sir, please give me work.”

“She’s hardworking, grounded, and not afraid to ask for opportunities,” Rohit said, praising her straightforwardness.

When she chose simplicity over glamour

In Metro… In Dino, Sara played a small-town girl navigating life’s complexities. Director Anurag Basu asked her to leave glamour behind, and she embraced a natural, raw look for the role. Viewers connected deeply with the authenticity she brought to the character.

Faith, trolls, and the unapologetic Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s strong spiritual side often becomes a talking point. A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, she has been trolled repeatedly for her public displays of faith. Her response is unwavering: “I am who I am. My style or behaviour is not an act.”

For someone born into stardom, Sara could have taken the easy path. Instead, she has chosen to build her identity on sincerity, grit, and a refusal to fit into anyone else’s mould.











