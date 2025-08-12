Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged? Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s sparkling diamond ring picture goes viral

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s post featuring a stunning diamond ring has sparked engagement rumors after eight years together.



Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged?

After eight years of dating, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez are now engaged. Georgina shared a photo of a diamond ring on her finger on social media with the caption, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives”

Ronaldo hasn’t made any official announcement

Ronaldo and Rodriguez confirmed their relationship in early 2017 and made their first public appearance together at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. Rodriguez is a Spanish model and social media influencer who has traveled with Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and currently at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo hasn’t made any posts on social media as of now.

Ronaldo put an end to months of uncertainty about his club career by signing a contract extension with Al Nassr, which will keep him at the Saudi Arabian club until 2027.

The Portuguese Football star took to social media X on Thursday and announced, “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.” Shortly after, Al Nassr confirmed the update with a official statement, “Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027”

Ronaldo, who signed with Al Nassr in late 2022 after a high-profile departure from Manchester United, has been highly effective in front of goal, netting 93 goals in 105 matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo move to Saudi Arabia brought a major shift in the world of football

His move to Saudi Arabia represented a major shift in the world of football, bringing global attention to the Saudi Pro League and paving the way for more star players to join the region.

The contract extension comes after weeks of speculation about his possible exit. Ronaldo’s previous contract was set to expire this summer, and his cryptic post following Al Nassr’s final game of the 2024–25 season had fueled rumors about his future. “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, raised more doubts last month when he hinted to talks about Ronaldo possibly playing in the expanded 2025 Club World Cup. “There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup…who knows, who knows,” Infantino said, hinting at a possible temporary transfer.

However, Ronaldo ended those rumors during a pre-match press conference before Portugal’s UEFA Nations League final against Spain. “It’s almost decided that I will not take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, despite receiving many invitations and proposals,” he said. “There have been talks, contacts…but you have to think about short, medium and long-term.”











