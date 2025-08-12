Home

Cristiano Ronaldo got engaged to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, gifting her a luxurious diamond ring worth up to Rs 42 crore, sparking excitement among fans after their romantic announcement.



New Delhi: Portuguese footballer and world-class sports icon Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina shared this good news on social media, showing off her beautiful and expensive engagement ring. The Argentine-Spanish model confirmed her decision by saying ‘yes’, which sent a wave of happiness among her fans.

Ring worth crores

As soon as the picture of the ring surfaced on social media, jewellery experts started estimating its price. It is said that this ring is more than 5 cm long, with a large oval-shaped diamond in the middle and small stones studded on both sides. According to Briony Raymond, the middle diamond could be 25-30 carats, while some experts believe it to be at least 15 carats. According to Keegan Fisher, founder of Frank Darling, both the side diamonds are about 1 carat each. The price is estimated to be between 2 to 5 million US dollars (approximately Rs 16.8 to 42 crores) depending on its quality and size.

Together since 2016, relationship made public in 2017

Cristiano and Georgina have reportedly been dating each other since 2016. The two met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working. However, their relationship was officially announced after they attended the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich together in 2017.

Family and personal life

The couple has three children — Alana Martina (born 12 November 2017), Bella Esmeralda (born 18 April 2022), and Angel (born 18 April 2022), but Angel died soon after birth. Ronaldo also has three more children from previous relationships and surrogacy. Georgina shared a photo with Ronaldo on Instagram and wrote, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”











