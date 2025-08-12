Home

Dewald Brevis maiden and second-fastest century for country helps South Africa to beat Australia and level the series 1-1

New Delhi: South Africa defeated Australia by 53 runs in the second T20 and levelled the three-match series 1-1. The hero of this victory was Dewald Brevis, who scored the first and second-fastest century for South Africa of his T20 International career. Brevis scored an unbeaten 128 off 55 balls, which included 12 fours and 8 sixes. Thanks to his fiery innings, South Africa scored a huge total of 218 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Key highlights of South African innings

Captain Aiden Markram scored 18, Rickelton scored 14, and Pretorius scored 10 runs. Tristan Stubbs added 31 runs, while van der Dussen was dismissed after scoring 5 runs. In the end, Rabada scored 4 runs off 5 balls. For Australia, Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis took 2 wickets each, while Hazlewood, Abbott, and Zampa got 1 wicket each.

Australia’s weak start

The Australian team, which came out to chase the target of 219 runs, had a very bad start. Travis Head (5) and Cameron Green (9) were out early. Captain Mitchell Marsh scored 22 runs but failed to handle the innings. Tim David scored an aggressive 50 runs, but wickets kept falling from the other end. Maxwell (16) and Mitchell Owen (8) also could not last long.

South Africa’s bowling shines

South Africa’s young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka bowled brilliantly and took 3 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs. Corbin Bosch took 3 wickets, while Rabada, Markram, and Peter took 1 wicket each. The Australian team was reduced to 165 runs in 17.4 overs and lost the match by 53 runs.

Excitement of the series continues

With this win, South Africa has leveled the three-match series 1-1. Now the decisive match will decide the series winner, which will be important for both teams. Brevis’ century and Maphaka’s bowling were the biggest highlights of this match.











