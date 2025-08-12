Do you know who built the MPs flats in Delhi? From Aqua Line Metro Station to Palm Olympia, THIS company constructed many landmark buildings

Home

The new complex in Baba Kharak Singh Marg close to Parliament House comprises 184 type-VII multi-storey flats. The three other towers are named Krishna, Godavari and Hooghly

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the flats for the Member of Parliament in Delhi. Inaugurating a complex of multi-storey flats for parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested that the residential premises housing the MPs should celebrate India’s different festivals and compete on cleanliness. Located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, these flats will house Members of Parliament. They will be the tallest residential buildings in Delhi.

The new complex in Baba Kharak Singh Marg close to Parliament House comprises 184 type-VII multi-storey flats. The three other towers are named Krishna, Godavari and Hooghly. The project has been constructed by Sam India Infrastructure LLP, at a cost of Rs 490.79 crore.

The premises also include offices, staff accommodation, and a community center. This will provide all necessary facilities to the residents. The buildings have been constructed using modern techniques. They are earthquake-resistant and equipped with all necessary security measures.

All you need to know about Sam India Infrastructure LLP

Sam India is a construction company that has built several buildings across the country. Its office is located at Jagriti Enclave on Vikas Marg in Delhi. According to the company’s website, it was established in 2007. Earlier, it was known as Sam (India) Infrastructure Private Limited. The company claims that it uses new technologies in construction and adopts several modern techniques.



Major Projects of the Company

Aqua Line Metro Station:

The company has built stations for the Aqua Line Metro operating in Noida.

The cost of this project was ₹418.60 crore.

Palm Olympia Phase-1:

This residential project is located in Noida Extension.

It is a housing society where hundreds of families are living.

The cost of this project was ₹350.60 crore.

DMRC Staff Quarters:

This is a residential project for Delhi Metro staff.

It is located in Sector 50, Noida.

The cost of this project was ₹171 crore.

DTU Rohini:

This is the Delhi Technological University.

The company constructed it in Rohini, Delhi.

The cost of this project was ₹228 crore.

Tata Memorial:

This is a cancer hospital in Mumbai.

It was commissioned by the Tata Group and later handed over to the government.

It was also built by Sam India. The cost of this project was ₹121 crore.

The company is currently working on several projects. The major ones include:

Palm Olympia Phase-2:

Located in Noida Extension, this is a residential project being developed within the premises of Palm Olympia Phase-1.

PNB Data Centre:

Sam India is constructing Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Data Centre in Gurugram. The project cost is ₹327.70 crore.











