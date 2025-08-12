Home

Bigg Boss 19 contestant list: From Gaurav Khanna, Payal Dhaare to Dheeraj Dhoopar, 6 participants confirmed; last two are…

These 6 contestants are confirmed to be in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 19. The last two names were awaited for a long time

Bigg Boss 19 Confirm Contestant List: There are not many days left for the premiere of Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 19, so everyone wants to know whether their favorite celebrity will be in this season or not. Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, a platform that shares news related to Bigg Boss, has so far confirmed 6 celebrities to be in the show. So let’s know their names.

Payal Dhaare

Payal Dhare is said to be a confirmed contestant in Bigg Boss 19. Payal is a big name in the gaming world and with 40 lakh subscribers, she can benefit the show a lot in terms of TRP.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The audience has been wanting to see Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar in the Bigg Boss house for a long time. According to the latest news of Bigg Boss, Dheeraj is a confirmed contestant in this season. Dheeraj started his career with modeling. Till now, he has appeared in Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Mrs. Tendulkar, Naagin 5 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Shri Chandra

Apart from Shriram Chandra, Hunar Hali will also be a part of Salman Khan’s show. Both the players can add a lot of drama to TV’s biggest reality show. Shriram Chandra is a star singer-performer who has a fan following of crores.

Hunar Hali

Apart from Shriram Chandra, Hunar Hali will also be a part of Salman Khan’s show. Both players can add a lot of drama to TV’s biggest reality show. Hunar, who started her career with ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, has appeared in ‘Ek Boond Ishq’ and ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’. She received a lot of praise for her role of Kaikeyi in Veer Hanuman serial.

Siwet Tomar

Fans have been demanding for a long time that Siwet Tomar, who was a part of ‘Splitsvilla 15’, would come in Bigg Boss 19, now ‘BB Latest News’ has confirmed his coming in the show.

Gaurav Khanna

Actor Gaurav Khanna, who played the character of Anuj Kapadia in the serial Anupama, is also confirmed to be on Salman Khan’s show. It is known that Gaurav has won Master Chef before this.











