India’s first Hydrogen will soon run on tracks, it will special for India because…

Namo Green Rail update: Only a few years back in 2023, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to introduce hydrogen-powered trains in India and in a few years time, the Railways has completed its first indigenously built hydrogen train, named ‘Namo Green Rail’, at the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). As per media reports, the train was sent to the nearby Annanagar yard on Sunday night, and its oscillation trials will soon be conducted under the supervision of the Research Development & Standard Organisation (RDSO).

How special is Namo Green Rail?

As per a report carried by Navbharat Times Digital, the train consists of 10 coaches and two engines, placed at both ends, and is designed to run at a speed of up to 110 km/h, although final performance will be confirmed during field trials. For the project, two 1600-horsepower diesel engines were converted into 1200-horsepower hydrogen engines at ICF.

Readers should note that hydrogen is considered the cleanest fuel available in rail operation and it causes zero carbon emission.

What Railway Minister Vaishnaw said on country’s first hydrogen train?

Indian Railways too up a state-of-the-art project to develop the country’s first hydrogen train, which is slated to be among the longest and the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply in February.

“Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for the development of the first hydrogen train on a pilot basis by retrofitment of hydrogen fuel cell on diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake,” Vaishnaw said.

“The specifications for this fully indigenously developed train have been prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This is slated to be among the longest hydrogen train in the world presently. It will also be among the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world,” he added.

Which state may receive the first Namo Green Rail gift?

The hydrogen fuelling infrastructure for the Namo Green Rail has been set up in Jind, Haryana, so Haryana is effectively the state getting the first operational benefit from this project.