The scene in the film was quite challenging for Kajol and the actor as they are cousins in real life. Read on to know the full story!

Kajol was once asked to remove clothes in front of everyone by her cousin brother, Ajay Devgn was also there, the film is…

In Hindi films, intense family dramas are a common theme. From sibling rivalries to placing loved ones in distressing situations, the narratives are often build up to heighten the drama. Yet, these on-screen moments can be challenging especially when the actors involved share a close bond off-screen, making the performances more intense.

One such moment occurred in 1995 in the action film Gundaraj, when Kajol and Mohnish Bahl portrayed characters entangled in a harrowing plot twist.

How is Kajol related to Mohnish Bahl?

Kajol, known for her captivating screen presence and versatile performances, comes from a renowned film family. Her mother, Tanuja, was a prolific actress, whereas her father, Shomu Mukherjee was a producer-director. Her cousin- Mohnish Bahl, often seen portraying impactful roles, is son of legendary actress Nutan and Rajneesh Bahl.

Kajol’s most challenging on-screen moment

In 1995, action film Gundaraj released, in which Mohnish Bahl portrayed antagonist opposite Ajay Devgan and Kajol. The climax of the film featured a disturbing sequence in which Bahl’s character, after holding Ajay Devgn’s character hostage, forces Kajol’s character to take off her clothes in public. While intended to intensify the dramatic tension, the scene was quite difficult for the actors, especially as Kajol and Mohnish are related off-screen.

Despite such an intense scene, they both handled the moment with utmost professionalism, keeping personal relationship separate from artistic demands. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn who was playing lead in the film, later become Kajol’s husband in 1999, further strengthening familial bond between the co-stars.

Gundaraj marks the only film where, Kajol, Mohnish Bahl, and Ajay Devgan collaborated. After that, the trio didn’t star in any further projects.











