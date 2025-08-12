Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Jaya Bachchan over selfie row, calls her the ‘most spoilt and privileged woman’, slams Samajwadi Party MP; see post

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s viral video. The BJP actor turned politician call Jaya the most spoiled and privileged woman.

Bollywood actress turned politician, Kangana Ranaut, did not like Jaya Bachchan pushing a man who was taking a selfie with her. This incident, which took place at the Constitution Club of Delhi, is viral on social media and people are once again abusing Jaya Bachchan for her behavior. Kangana Ranaut has also condemned Jaya Bachchan’s behaviour on her Insta story and wrote that she is the most spoiled but privileged woman. While Kangana Ranaut is an MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about Jaya Bachchan?

Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Insta story without naming Jaya Bachchan, “The most spoiled but privileged woman. People tolerate her tantrums and rudeness only because she is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife. The Samajwadi Party cap looks like a cock’s crest on her, and she herself looks like a fighting cock wearing a red cap. What a disgrace and shame.”

What did Jaya Bachchan say in the viral video?

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan lost her cool on Tuesday at a man trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. The video went viral on social media within minutes. In the video, the Samajwadi Party MP is seen pushing away a man trying to take a selfie with her and then reprimanding him. Jaya Bachchan scolded the man and said, “What are you doing, what is this?”

What did netizens say about Jaya Bachchan?

People’s reaction to Jaya Bachchan’s viral video is quite aggressive. One person wrote on social media that this has become her almost daily attitude. While another wrote – There is something wrong with her. We respect her as an actress, and she behaves like this. Let us tell you that Jaya Bachchan strongly objects to taking selfies with her without her permission. She has been openly opposing this.











